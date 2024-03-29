Jerusalem Post
Northern Command official to the authorities in the north: 'We are continuing to target Hezbollah'

By MAARIV

The commander of the Northern Command, Major General Uri Gordin met with the heads of the incoming and outgoing authorities in the north on Friday.

As part of the meeting, a dialogue was held with the heads of the authorities on the main points of the intelligence and operational assessment of the situation, the conduct of the command during the war, as well as speeding up the readiness for the continuation of the fighting in the northern sector.

The commander of Northern Command Maj.- Gen. Uri Gordin said, "Local leadership is of immense importance in cooperation with the IDF. I want to say to you - we are determined to create a better, safer, and quieter situation here in the north. As for our offensive activity, there is no need to exaggerate it in words; it is heard well and believe me, it is also seen well in Lebanon, both near and far.

We continue to target Hezbollah, we are determined to push it back and destroy its infrastructure. But that's not enough; this week we advanced another stage in our readiness, with exercises, learning from combat in the south, and many other features that will make us more prepared for the day of command. I see you as full partners, shoulder to shoulder with us in managing the fighting."



