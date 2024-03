The stock market ended today's trading with price increases, with the Tel Aviv 35 index rising by 0.61% and the Tel Aviv 125 index rising by 0.50%; this was very high.

On Sundays, when the foreign stock exchanges are closed and the foreign investors are inactive, in Tel Aviv, the turnover reaches on average about NIS 600 million, while on this Sunday, the turnover was almost double - NIS 1.11 billion.