The United States and Israel are expected to hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's alternative proposals to an Israeli military invasion of Rafah, Axios reported on Sunday, citing three Israeli and US officials.
US, Israel to hold meeting on Rafah on Monday
By REUTERS03/31/2024 10:36 PM
