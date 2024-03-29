Biden administration tells Israel it understands its position regarding hostage deal - report

The Biden administration has notified Israel that it comprehends why the Jewish state does not want to see the complete evacuation of the humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip and the gradual return of Gazans in the northern Strip in the event of a hostage deal, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Friday.

The report comes amid ongoing efforts to reach a hostage deal.

In the past week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held talks in Washington regarding an upcoming military operation in Rafah.

Supporters of hostages take part in a protest calling for their release, in Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

Hamas rejects US proposal

Earlier this week, Reuters reported Hamas had informed the mediators on the hostage deal that it would retain its original position regarding a ceasefire.

The terror group's demands included the withdrawal of IDF troops from the Gaza Strip, returning Gazans to their homes, and exchanging prisoners.

Hamas's response came after Israel agreed to a compromise proposed by the US on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released.