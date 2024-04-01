Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK's Suella Braverman tours Israel, visits Oct. 7 sites

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman is currently touring Israel and visiting sites hit during Hamas’ October 7 massacre, the Telegraph reported on Monday and a National Jewish Assembly Official confirmed.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Braverman took aim at the BBC, who she said exhibited “bias” in reporting on the Israel-Hamas war.

She told the Telegraph: “I am angry when I see the backsliding by countries like the US and UK. This is not a time for walking away. This is a time for strengthening our support for Israel because only by eliminating the threat posed by Hamas, a brutal death cult will stop at nothing to destroy Israel. They said themselves October 7 was only a rehearsal, and they would stop at nothing to destroy Israel.

“Hamas must be eliminated. They must be totally degraded. If we don’t destroy these evil forces of terrorism which are not just here but presenting themselves in many forms around the world, then Western civilization faces a real threat itself.”

Blinken speaks to Abbas, stresses US efforts to advance Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 11:20 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 10:42 PM
Downdetector reports Instagram malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 10:24 PM
Iran preserves the right to respond to Damascus attack, FM says
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 09:40 PM
Texas says bird flu detected in person who had contact with cows
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 09:06 PM
White House: Reports of Israel trying to shut down Al Jazeera concerning
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 08:25 PM
Thousands protest in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, call for elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 08:21 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 08:20 PM
Moscow court puts 10th suspect in attack under pre-trial custody
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 07:21 PM
Ben-Gvir to Netanyahu: Summon Gallant over reports of danger to troops
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 04:40 PM
Russian court extends pre-trial detention of RFE/RL journalist
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 03:27 PM
US, Israeli officials to meet virtually on Rafah, US official says
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 03:26 PM
Hamas leader: Netanyahu is creating barriers to reaching hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 02:17 PM
Netanyahu vows to shut Al Jazeera down when bill passes in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 02:11 PM
Fire breaks out at Uralmash factory in Russia's Yekaterinburg
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 01:23 PM