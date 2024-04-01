UK's Suella Braverman tours Israel, visits Oct. 7 sites

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman is currently touring Israel and visiting sites hit during Hamas’ October 7 massacre, the Telegraph reported on Monday and a National Jewish Assembly Official confirmed.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Braverman took aim at the BBC, who she said exhibited “bias” in reporting on the Israel-Hamas war.

She told the Telegraph: “I am angry when I see the backsliding by countries like the US and UK. This is not a time for walking away. This is a time for strengthening our support for Israel because only by eliminating the threat posed by Hamas, a brutal death cult will stop at nothing to destroy Israel. They said themselves October 7 was only a rehearsal, and they would stop at nothing to destroy Israel.

“Hamas must be eliminated. They must be totally degraded. If we don’t destroy these evil forces of terrorism which are not just here but presenting themselves in many forms around the world, then Western civilization faces a real threat itself.”