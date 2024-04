Australia confirms death of aid worker in Gaza, seeks answers from Israel

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday confirmed that aid worker Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom had been killed in an air strike in Gaza and demanded accountability for her death.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia's foreign ministry said it was seeking to confirm reports that one of its citizens died in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is urgently seeking to confirm reports that an Australian aid worker has died in Gaza," it said in a statement.

"These reports are very distressing."

This is a developing story.