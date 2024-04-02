Jerusalem Post
Russia condemns Israeli attack on Iranian consulate

By REUTERS

Russia condemned an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria and called on the Jewish state to cease such "completely unacceptable" actions.

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy in Syria on Monday in a strike that Iran said killed seven of its military advisers, including three senior commanders, marking a major escalation in Israel's war with its regional adversaries.

"We strongly condemn this attack on the Iranian consular mission in Syria," Russia's foreign ministry said. "Such aggressive actions by Israel are absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped."

"We urge the Israeli leadership to abandon the practice of provocative military actions on the territory of Syria and other neighboring countries," it said.

