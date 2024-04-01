Israeli airstrike in Damascus kills top Iranian general - report

The strike killed Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to a report in Reuters, citing a security source in Lebanon. 

Updated: APRIL 1, 2024 18:37
Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander reported to have been killed in an airstrike in Damascus on April 1, 2024.
Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander reported to have been killed in an airstrike in Damascus on April 1, 2024.
(photo credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CREATIVE COMMONS ATTRIBUTION 4.0 INTERNATIONAL / TINYURL.COM/MWSAPNJV)

An alleged Israeli airstrike in Syria killed Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to a report in Reuters, citing a security source in Lebanon. 

The strike targeted a three-story building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday afternoon, according to Syrian reports. Initial reports indicate that at least six people were killed in the strike.

Iranian press reported that Zahedi was meeting with leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad at the time of the strike, but these reports could not be independently verified.

Smoke rises after what the Iranian media said was an Israeli strike on a buidling close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria April 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)
Smoke rises after what the Iranian media said was an Israeli strike on a buidling close to the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria April 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/FIRAS MAKDESI)

Building reportedly targeted serves as Iranian ambassador's residence 

Some reports indicated that the building targeted served as the residence for the Iranian ambassador in Damascus.

The strikes come less than a day after the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center in Jamraya, near Damascus, was hit in alleged Israeli airstrikes

This is a developing story.



