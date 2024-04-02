Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Tehran Jewish community condemns strike on IRGC officers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Tehran Jewish community published a statement on Tuesday saying that they "strongly condemn" what they called the "brutal and unethical aggression of the Zionist regime" on IRGC officers near the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

"There is no doubt that this great crime and brutal action, which was carried out with the support of the arrogant people of the time, will encourage all freedom seekers in the world to fight more and more against oppression," read the Jewish community's statement.

The community added that it "declares its disgust at this disgraceful crime and has no doubts that soon the right will win over the wrong, and by the grace of the Almighty, a lasting peace based on justice and fairness will overcome oppression and oppression."

The Jewish community in Iran is placed under immense pressure by the Islamic regime and, like other minority groups in Iran, is constantly under threat of being targeted by violence. The community has been repeatedly pressured into taking part in anti-Israel protests with the implicit threat of violence.

IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 10:13 AM
Three children injured in Finland primary school shooting
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 10:09 AM
Iran says Israel's attack on its Damascus consulate won't go unanswered
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 10:05 AM
Court to rule if police officer responsible for killing Ethiopian teen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 09:32 AM
IDF to test sirens in towns in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2024 08:25 AM
US tells Iran it 'had no involvement' in Israel strike
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 07:12 AM
Blinken talks with Mahmoud Abbas after new PA cabinet announced
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/02/2024 07:08 AM
North Korea seeks to cause confusion in South Korea with missiles
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 05:28 AM
Australia confirms death of aid worker in Gaza, seeks answers
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 03:03 AM
Israel agrees to take US concerns about Rafah into account, joint statem
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:12 AM
Biden administration weighing $18 billion in arms transfers to Israel, s
By REUTERS
04/02/2024 12:07 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident 150 NM northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 11:32 PM
Blinken speaks to Abbas, stresses US efforts to advance Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 11:20 PM
UK's Suella Braverman tours Israel, visits Oct. 7 sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2024 11:17 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan
By REUTERS
04/01/2024 10:42 PM