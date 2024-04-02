Tehran Jewish community condemns strike on IRGC officers

The Tehran Jewish community published a statement on Tuesday saying that they "strongly condemn" what they called the "brutal and unethical aggression of the Zionist regime" on IRGC officers near the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

"There is no doubt that this great crime and brutal action, which was carried out with the support of the arrogant people of the time, will encourage all freedom seekers in the world to fight more and more against oppression," read the Jewish community's statement.

The community added that it "declares its disgust at this disgraceful crime and has no doubts that soon the right will win over the wrong, and by the grace of the Almighty, a lasting peace based on justice and fairness will overcome oppression and oppression."

The Jewish community in Iran is placed under immense pressure by the Islamic regime and, like other minority groups in Iran, is constantly under threat of being targeted by violence. The community has been repeatedly pressured into taking part in anti-Israel protests with the implicit threat of violence.