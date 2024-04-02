IDF begins sending draft orders to haredim as law expires - report

The IDF has begun sending draft orders to haredim who had, in the past, received service deferals, Walla reported on Tuesday.

This comes after the government decision deferring their draft expired on Monday

Lat week, the High Court of Justice ruled that the government would need to halt payments to yeshivas that were formerly meant for students who received deferrals. Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara also stated last week that the IDF would need to begin drafting haredim once the decision expired.