PM Benjamin Netanyahu released from hospital after hernia surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from the hospital on Tuesday after hernia surgery and said he was recovering.

In a video released by his office, Netanyahu thanked his doctors for performing "successful hernia surgery."

The prime minister went under the knife shortly after delivering a press conference Sunday night, following a meeting with families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 31, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Netanyahu underwent surgery last year to implant a pacemaker

The surgery was scheduled after a hernia was discovered during a routine check-up, Netanyahu's office said.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister while Netanyahu was incapacitated.

