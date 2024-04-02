PM Benjamin Netanyahu released from hospital after hernia surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from the hospital on Tuesday after hernia surgery and said he was recovering.
In a video released by his office, Netanyahu thanked his doctors for performing "successful hernia surgery."
The prime minister went under the knife shortly after delivering a press conference Sunday night, following a meeting with families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.
Netanyahu underwent surgery last year to implant a pacemaker
The surgery was scheduled after a hernia was discovered during a routine check-up, Netanyahu's office said.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister while Netanyahu was incapacitated.
