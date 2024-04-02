PM Benjamin Netanyahu released from hospital after hernia surgery

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 2, 2024 16:35
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, February 18, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, February 18, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN/FILE PHOTO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from the hospital on Tuesday after hernia surgery and said he was recovering.

In a video released by his office, Netanyahu thanked his doctors for performing "successful hernia surgery."

The prime minister went under the knife shortly after delivering a press conference Sunday night, following a meeting with families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 31, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on March 31, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)

Netanyahu underwent surgery last year to implant a pacemaker

The surgery was scheduled after a hernia was discovered during a routine check-up, Netanyahu's office said. 

Justice Minister Yariv Levin served as acting prime minister while Netanyahu was incapacitated. 

Last year, Netanyahu underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.



