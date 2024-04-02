Israeli court acquits officer accused of negligent homicide of Solomon Tekah in 2019

An Israeli court acquitted the police officer who had been accused of causing the death of Solomon Tekah, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Tekah was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer while in a grove in Kiryat Haim in June of 2019.

The police officer claimed he arrived with his children and wife at a grove. He broke up a brawl between teenagers, after which, according to the police officer, the group, Tekah included, threw stones at him and his family.

Feeling their lives were in danger, the police officer said he had shot at the ground and had not intended to kill. Family members and supporters attend a ceremony, in memory of 18-year-old Ethiopian, Solomon Tekah who was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim by an off-duty police officer on June 30, 2019, in Kiryat Haim, July 10, 2019. (credit: FLASH90)

Diverse versions of the event

Many versions of the incidents emerged following the killing. The evidence showed that the bullet ricocheted off the asphalt and hit Tekah.

The killing of Tekah sparked violent nationwide protests in 2019.

Judge Ziad Falah said following the acquittal, "There is a lacuna in the procedures - an event in which a police officer is in tangible and immediate danger...the policeman has the authority to shoot the body of the person endangering him, and forgo all the warning steps preceding the shooting."

"Along with this authority, the policeman must reduce, as much as possible, the danger arising from his authority to shoot the body of the person endangering him," the judge added.

"The accused acted in self-defense when he carried out the shooting, which unfortunately led to the death of the deceased," he concluded.

The Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department (PID) released a statement which read, "The court ruled today that the filing of the indictment by the PID was justified and that the PID acted properly and professionally, both in the conduct of the investigation and at the time of the decision on the filing of the indictment and the management of the case. However, the court found that there was room to acquit the accused for several reasons. We will study the verdict and consider our steps."

The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel also responded to the verdict, "Once again the system stands up and backs up a violent policeman, who shot to death a young man of Ethiopian origin - claiming that he 'felt a real threat to his life.'

It seems that as far as it concerns minority communities, any norm or directive that is intended precisely for this type of case, such as shooting warning shots in the air, for example, does not apply," the committee continued.

"The wheel cannot be turned back, nor the life of the late Tekah, but it was possible to obtain a little justice for his family and the community from which he comes, with a conviction that would send a clear and resounding message that police violence is wrong and that violent police officers must be brought to justice. In its decision today, the court turned a cold shoulder to the victim and his family and added another injustice to the pile of injustices already caused in this sad case," the committee noted.

Maariv, Yonah Jeremy Bob, and Mark Weiss contributed to this article.

This is a developing story.