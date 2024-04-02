Jerusalem Post
Eden Golan visits President Herzog before heading to Sweden for Eurovision

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Updated: APRIL 2, 2024 17:15

Before leaving for Sweden to represent Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest, Eden Golan dropped by the President's Residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday to receive the blessing of President Isaac Herzog.

In Jewish tradition Tuesday is a lucky day because the third day of Creation was the only one in which God twice said that it was good.

In wishing Golan success Herzog emphasized the importance of Israel's voice being held in every musical competition and endeavor anywhere and everywhere in the world.

There are evil forces which are trying to prevent Israel's participation in important events, he said, noting that the situation is getting worse.  He was pleased, he added,  that Golan will wave Israel's national flag in Sweden with pride."That's how it should be."

