Blinken on Gaza aid deaths: Israel must do more to protect innocent lives

Israel must do more to protect innocent lives in Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as he expressed his profound sorrow over Israel’s unintentional killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers during an IDF airstrike early Tuesday morning.

“We shouldn’t have a situation where people who are simply trying to help their fellow human beings are themselves at grave risk,” Blinken stated.

The Biden administration has “spoken directly to the Israeli Government about this particular incident,” Blinken said in Paris during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

“We’ve urged a swift, thorough, impartial investigation to understand exactly what happened.

As we have throughout this conflict, we've impressed upon the Israelis the absolute imperative of doing more to protect innocent civilian lives, be they Palestinian children, women, and men or be they aid workers, as well as to get more humanitarian assistance to more people more effectively,” Blinken stressed.

The seven aid workers who were struck down while delivering food “join a record number of humanitarian workers who have been killed in this particular conflict,” Blinken stated. US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken holds a news conference in Tel Aviv, last week. (credit: Mark Schiefelbein/Reuters)

“These people are heroes. They run into the fire, not away from it. They show the best of what humanity has to offer when the going really gets tough. They have to be protected,” he stressed.

Over the past months, he and other US officials, including US President Joe Biden, have urged Israel to do more to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza and to ensure that it was safely distributed, Blinken explains.

The US has “worked to impress upon Israel the moral, the strategic, the legal imperative, of doing everything possible to provide humanitarian assistance to people who need it,” Blinken said.

Israel's aid "insufficient" claims Blinken

Israel has taken many steps to provide aid to Palestinians, he said, “but it is simply put insufficient.”

The US explained this to Israel when it met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Washington last week and then again during the virtual talk on Monday with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Ron Dermer.

“We have impressed again upon them the imperative of” humanitarian aid not just “getting into Gaza, but within Gaza” including to the North.

Organization between the army and humanitarian workers has to improve, adding that the lack of such coordination is a “perennial problem” along with the issues around deconfliction.”