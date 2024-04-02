US considers new arms deal with Israel, IDF investigates death of aid workers
IDF general says Gaza war more complex than 1948 war • Jake Sullivan to meet Saudi Arabian Crown Prince to discuss Israel-Saudi relations
US considers new arms deal with Israel amid criticism and divisions over policy
As Israel evaluates its military strategy in Rafah in light of growing international pressure, US officials considers the implications of an arms deal to Israel, yet is likely to approve the sale.
A new weapons deal with Israel is under consideration by US officials, Politico reported on Monday.
50 F-15 fighter jets, 30 AID-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, and a “number of joint direct attack munition kits, which turn dumb bombs into precision-guided weapons,” are being considered for the American weapons sale to Israel, according to Politico.
While the sale is still waiting for US approval, a congressional aide revealed that the Biden administration is very likely approve the sale. However, it is important to note that according to Politico’s report, it would “be years before the weapons arrive in Israel.”
Politico further reported that when asked for a response, the US State Department spokesperson said "the department does not comment on potential future sales.”
This development occurs amid mounting criticism of the Biden administration's stance on arms sales to Israel, "as the death toll rises in Gaza.” In another sign of growing tensions between the two allies, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call for Israeli elections sparked a controversy last month among Israeli political leaders.
Politico further reports that the sale “comes amid a rift among Democrats” regarding the question of Biden’s responsibility in pressuring Israel “not to launch a large-scale invasion” of Rafah through arms sales.
Israeli hostages, US concerns, and weapons deal
Politico noted the concern for the remaining Israeli hostages, and that officials are still attempting to negotiate for their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Additionally, the US expressed concerns about Israeli plans for an operation in Rafah, emphasizing the need to protect civilians. "Going into Rafah without a plan to protect civilians would be a mistake," US officials said.
Meanwhile, recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria have heightened tensions in the region. Amid these shifting incidents, discussions between US and Israeli officials continue. Politico reported that the US has requested Israel “in recent weeks not to mount a full-on ground offensive in [Rafah], because more than 1 million civilians are sheltering there. Most of the Israeli hostages are also believed to be somewhere in the city.”
Politico ends their report by saying that this newly considered arms deal with Israel comes following a Washington Post article that the Biden administration was moving forward with a years-old arms package for Israel. This deal would include additional arms not mentioned in this new deal.
Responses to the considered weapons deal
Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen said that "blocking sales of offensive weapons should be under consideration,” according to Politico’s report.
Former State Department official Josh Paul, who resigned from his position “in protest over America’s continued lethal assistance to Israel,” alleged that the proposed arms sale is “further proof” of continued US support for Israel.Go to the full article >>
IDF Maj.-Gen.: War with Hamas more complex than 1948 war
Major uncertainties on the northern and southern fronts create a complex situation for Israel.
The Israel-Hamas War is more complex than the 1948 War of Independence, IDF Maj.-Gen. (res,) Gershon Hacohen said in an interview with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM.
"First of all, it really is a long war, and it is also to some extent strategically more complicated even than the War of Independence," Hacohen said. "The War of Independence was difficult, there were many casualties, but the direction was very clear, the enemies were very clear, and the question of what the day after would be was very simple – any place that is within the borders of the State of Israel will be the State of Israel, and we will rule there."
Regarding the current war however, Hacohen explained that Israel faces unique complexities on all fronts. "Both arenas are very complex," he explained. "[Regarding the] southern arena, the question of how to arrange what we need there is complicated even beyond just finding a [Palestinian] political leader, because we're really struggling with doing that. In the North, even though it is a war of attrition, we have already lived with wars of attrition.
"The fact that tens of thousands of Israelis are not home, and probably won't celebrate Passover at home either, is very embarrassing. The more serious matter is that the conditions for returning them according to what the residents demand [basic safety guarantees] requires security conditions that we can't guarantee even if we go to a full-scale war [in the North]. That's why Hezbollah managed to make a move here, with limited fighting, that embarrasses the State of Israel."
What else is complex about the North and the war with Hamas?
Regarding the North, he said: "The thing that is clear, and repeated by the prime minister, the defense minister, and the chief of staff, is that we are trying at this stage to let the Americans reach a peace agreement. The agreement isn't coming because Hezbollah is taking the opportunity in the context of fighting in Israel, to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians within a system led by Iran. It conditions everything that will happen in the future by ending the war in the Gaza Strip. In fact, Hezbollah is the ones who are currently deciding whether they will stop."
Regarding potential scenarios for the war with Hamas, Hacohen replied: "For the time being, it is difficult to see a clear path forward... with Rafah, without Rafah - anything can happen. Something new will have to be done, even if it is what the Americans want; [what might end up happening] is the US Iraq occupation model... or something like Hezbollah, an entity within a state. On their metaphorical business card, they will be an organized entity, but behind the scenes, there will be subversive activities. What the IDF did, for example, in Shifa Hospital, is an expression of strategic freedom of action. This means that even if [we have a new political entity controlling Gaza], if something happens inside the Gaza Strip that threatens our security, the IDF will be able to go in and to act, to prevent it from growing."Go to the full article >>
White House's Sullivan traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince
Although the hopes Israeli-Saudi normalization deal have diminished since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the Biden administration remains keen on reviving prospects.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan plans to travel to Saudi Arabia this week for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman amid a US push for progress toward normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Talks on normalization had been put on ice in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian Hamas terrorists on southern Israel and Israel's subsequent operations in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, but conversations have resumed in recent months.
A US official said Sullivan planned talks with the crown prince to check in on the issue but did not expect a major breakthrough.
US working on normalization progress
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 21 that the United States and Saudi Arabia had made "good progress" in talks on normalizing ties between the kingdom and Israel, without providing a timeline for concluding a deal.
As part of a normalization deal, Saudi Arabia wants to clinch a mutual defense pact with Washington and get US support for its civil nuclear program.Go to the full article >>
US considers new arms deal with Israel amid criticism and divisions over policy
As Israel evaluates its military strategy in Rafah in light of growing international pressure, US officials considers the implications of an arms deal to Israel, yet is likely to approve the sale.
A new weapons deal with Israel is under consideration by US officials, Politico reported on Monday.
50 F-15 fighter jets, 30 AID-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, and a “number of joint direct attack munition kits, which turn dumb bombs into precision-guided weapons,” are being considered for the American weapons sale to Israel, according to Politico.
While the sale is still waiting for US approval, a congressional aide revealed that the Biden administration is very likely approve the sale. However, it is important to note that according to Politico’s report, it would “be years before the weapons arrive in Israel.”
Politico further reported that when asked for a response, the US State Department spokesperson said "the department does not comment on potential future sales.”
This development occurs amid mounting criticism of the Biden administration's stance on arms sales to Israel, "as the death toll rises in Gaza.” In another sign of growing tensions between the two allies, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent call for Israeli elections sparked a controversy last month among Israeli political leaders.
Politico further reports that the sale “comes amid a rift among Democrats” regarding the question of Biden’s responsibility in pressuring Israel “not to launch a large-scale invasion” of Rafah through arms sales.
Israeli hostages, US concerns, and weapons deal
Politico noted the concern for the remaining Israeli hostages, and that officials are still attempting to negotiate for their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
Additionally, the US expressed concerns about Israeli plans for an operation in Rafah, emphasizing the need to protect civilians. "Going into Rafah without a plan to protect civilians would be a mistake," US officials said.
Meanwhile, recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria have heightened tensions in the region. Amid these shifting incidents, discussions between US and Israeli officials continue. Politico reported that the US has requested Israel “in recent weeks not to mount a full-on ground offensive in [Rafah], because more than 1 million civilians are sheltering there. Most of the Israeli hostages are also believed to be somewhere in the city.”
Politico ends their report by saying that this newly considered arms deal with Israel comes following a Washington Post article that the Biden administration was moving forward with a years-old arms package for Israel. This deal would include additional arms not mentioned in this new deal.
Responses to the considered weapons deal
Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen said that "blocking sales of offensive weapons should be under consideration,” according to Politico’s report.
Former State Department official Josh Paul, who resigned from his position “in protest over America’s continued lethal assistance to Israel,” alleged that the proposed arms sale is “further proof” of continued US support for Israel.Go to the full article >>
IDF opens investigation after Palestinian media says five aid workers killed
A Gaza airstrike killed five, including aid workers. IDF launched an investigation. World Central Kitchen condemns, Australia seeks verification.
Five people, among them reportedly international aid workers, were killed in an airstrike in the Deir al-Balah area of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported Tuesday.
Palestinian news outlets added that others were wounded in the attacks. According to these reports, the IDF struck a civilian car on the road near the beach.
Following this report, "the IDF began an in-depth investigation, to understand the circumstances of the incident," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.
The announcement also stated that "the IDF is making great efforts to enable the safe passage of humanitarian aid, and is working in full cooperation and coordination with the WCK organization to support their efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip."
Responses to the strike
The organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a non-government organization and non-profit. Its workers provide food in areas of disaster.
On the social media platform X, the organization wrote "We are aware of reports that members of the 'Global Central Kitchen' team were killed in an IDF attack."
Their post continues and describes the incidents as "a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be targeted. Ever."
We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER.— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 1, 2024
The Australian Foreign Affairs Ministry said that they are trying to verify the reports of the death of an Australian citizen in the strike.Go to the full article >>
Strategic blow: Alleged Israeli airstrike takes out Iranian general in Damascus
The strike killed Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a top commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to a report in Reuters, citing a security source in Lebanon.
Mohammed Reza Zahedi, the top commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Lebanon and Syria was assassinated in an airstrike on Monday, along with his lieutenant and about five other officers, the IRGC said that night.
Zahedi is the highest-ranking Iranian killed since the current war started, even higher than Sayyed Reza Mousavi, killed in December, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
Reuters reporters at the site in the Mezzeh district of Damascus saw emergency workers clambering atop the rubble of a destroyed building inside the diplomatic compound, adjacent to the main embassy building. Emergency vehicles were parked outside. An Iranian flag hung from a pole in front of the debris.
The Syrian foreign minister and interior minister were both spotted at the scene. Initial reports indicated that at least six people were killed in the strike, which targeted the building adjacent to the Iranian consulate, reported to be used as a military command center for the IRGC. Syrian state media said at least six people were killed and several more were injured. These reports could not be verified by press time.
Besides his wide-ranging responsibilities for terror on Israel’s borders, Zahedi was the highest-level interlocutor for Tehran with Hezbollah.
This means that although Israel has not taken credit, Iran and Hezbollah are already accusing Jerusalem of escalating Israel’s war against Iran’s regional proxies, since removing Zahedi could be seen as a blow to the management of the Lebanese terror groups’ rocket attacks on Israel.
Iranian press reported that Zahedi was meeting with leaders of Palestinian Islamic Jihad at the time of the strike, but these reports could not be independently verified.
Zahedi commanded the Quds Force’s Unit 18000, responsible, among other things, for smuggling ammunition and precision weapons into Lebanon. He had also commanded the IRGC’s Air Force and Imam Hussein Division in the past.
Israel has long targeted Iranian military installations and those of its proxies in Syria and has ramped up those strikes in parallel with its campaign against Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Monday’s attack was the first time the vast embassy compound itself had been hit.
Israel typically does not comment on attacks by its forces on Syria. Asked about the strike, an Israeli military spokesperson said: “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.”
Iranian FM, embassy in Lebanon respond: "breach of all international conventions"
The Iranian Embassy in Syria said in a statement that “F-35 planes fired six missiles at the Iranian consulate in Damascus” and that “the exact number and names of those killed will be published following the clearing-out of the rubble.”
Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari, who was not injured, said at least five people had been killed in the attack and that Tehran’s response would be “harsh."
The Iranian Embassy in Lebanon said that the “barbaric Israeli aggression is a flagrant violation of international laws, diplomatic norms, and the requirements of the Vienna Convention.”
In a call with the Syrian foreign minister on Monday, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Tehran holds Israel responsible for the consequences of the attack, Iran’s state media reported on Monday.
The strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus is “a breach of all international conventions,” Amirabdollahian added.
The White House said Monday night that it was “aware” of the reports, and would not comment if it views the strike as an escalation of tensions. The State Department said it will wait for more information to draw conclusions but that they are worried about anything that would cause the conflict to expand or widen in any way.
On Friday, Israel carried out its deadliest strikes in months on northern Syria’s Aleppo province and killed a senior Hezbollah fighter in Lebanon. It has also regularly struck the airports in Aleppo and Damascus in an attempt to halt Iran’s weapons transfers to its proxies.
The IDF said on Monday it had stopped advanced weapons, including shrapnel charges and anti-tank mines, from being smuggled into the West Bank from Iran.
It said the weapons were uncovered during an operation against a Lebanese-based operative of Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who it said was recruiting agents to smuggle weapons and carry out attacks in the West Bank.
Hannah Sarisohn in New York contributed to this developing story.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you should know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 36 of which killed in captivity, IDF says