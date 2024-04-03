Israel to fight Hamas for many years, Saudi peace within reach, Gantz says

Israel and Hamas will continue to battle for many years, war-cabinet minister and National Unity MK Benny Gantz said in an address to the Israeli public on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on recent efforts made to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Gantz publicly apologized to the families of the 134 remaining hostages over the Israeli government's inability to reach a deal.

"If there is an opportunity to bring the hostages home, we will not miss it," Gantz said. "We will not take part in a government that is not doing everything it can to release the captives.

"It shames me when I hear comments from elected officials disgracing the families. Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] must publicly support the hostages' families and make sure all coalition members treat them with dignity.

Gantz continued, saying that Israel's top security priority was to change the reality on the northern front against the Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah. Israeli forces simulating warfare with Hezbollah in Israel's North, January 27, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel, he said, will continue its fight against Hamas "for many years," directly contradicting the government's war goal to dismantle Hamas as part of Operation Swords of Iron.

"Our goal is to ensure all northern residents will return to their homes safely as early as this summer."

Gantz: Saudi peace deal within reach for Israel

Gantz also said that Israel has a chance to create a regional security pact to defend itself against Hamas and "those who try to harm us, headed by Iran.

Gantz also claimed a peace deal with Saudi Arabia was "within reach."

"A normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, which would include the establishment of an international directorate for the Gaza Strip headed by Arab states, is within reach."