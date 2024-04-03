Gallant: War in the North will be a catastrophe for Lebanon, Hezbollah

At the end of a home front exercise in the Haifa District on Wednesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that a war in Lebanon would be disastrous not only for Hezbollah but also for Lebanon.

The minister said Israel was preparing for various scenarios and threats against near and distant enemies.

"We are increasing our preparedness, and at the same time, we are also expanding our action against Hezbollah, against other entities that threaten us; we are striking our enemies all over the Middle East,” Gallant said, referring to the alleged Israeli airstrike which killed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi earlier this week.

Gallant added that a war with Hezbollah would “be a difficult challenge for the State of Israel, but it would be a catastrophe for Hezbollah and Lebanon.” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks at the end of a home front exercise in the Haifa District. April 3, 2024. (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/MOD)

Gallant’s comments come amid heightened tensions on Israel’s northern border.

IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The IDF announced on Wednesday that jets had struck Hezbollah infrastructure and military posts in the area of Kfarhamam.

IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. April 3, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

Jets attacked one of the posts that terrorists used to launch rockets onto Israel’s Mount Dov earlier in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, artillery fire attacked the area of Ayta ash Shab to remove a threat.

Also on Wednesday, rocket sirens sounded across Israel’s northern border. No injuries were reported, according to the IDF.

On Tuesday night, the IDF carried out additional strikes on Hezbollah structures and infrastructure in the Blida and Aynata areas.