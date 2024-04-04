Jerusalem Post
Israeli prison guard fired for intimate relationship with inmate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Israel Prison Service (IPS) guard was relieved of her duties after it was revealed she was involved in an intimate relationship with an inmate, the service said Thursday afternoon.

IPS said the relationship, which "violates behavioral norms expected of prison guards," endangered the security of the prison and its inmates.

In addition, the guard is suspected of holding video calls with the inmate through a contraband phone that was in the prisoner's possession. 

She is also suspected of giving the inmate information on other prisoners.

