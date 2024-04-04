Netanyahu 'not interested' in releasing Gaza hostages, Hamas official claims

Hamas official Osama Hamdan, while speaking from Beirut, claimed that the group showing "flexibility" in ceasefire deal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MENASHE KOREN
Updated: APRIL 4, 2024 17:07
Hamas official Osama Hamdan attends a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, March 20, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Hamas official Osama Hamdan attends a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, March 20, 2024
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Hamas official Osama Hamdan said on Thursday there had been no progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, during a press conference in Beirut.

Hamdan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was placing obstacles hindering both parties from reaching an agreement and that he is "not interested" in releasing Israeli hostages.

The Hamas official also claimed that Netanyahu is "drowning in the sands of Gaza," asserting that Israel had "failed in achieving their goals and will not achieve them."

Negotiations stuck in a 'vicious cycle'

"The occupation government is still evading, and negotiations are stuck in a vicious circle," Hamdan added at the press conference.

Palestinians gather on a beach in the hope of getting aid air-dropped, in the southern Gaza Strip (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Palestinians gather on a beach in the hope of getting aid air-dropped, in the southern Gaza Strip (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Ceasefire deal talks between Hamas and Israel have stalled in recent weeks, as each side has released stipulations they expect to see as part of a deal. Qatar, which has acted as a mediator in these deals, stated that any proposed ceasefire hinges on allowing displaced Palestinian residents to return to northern Gaza



