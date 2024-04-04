Israel denies evacuations of embassies around the world over Iran fears

According to Israeli media, diplomats serving abroad have expressed their concern that their embassies will be the target of Iranian retaliation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 4, 2024 20:32
Protesters burn US and Israeli flags during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran, Iran, April 1, 2024 (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Protesters burn US and Israeli flags during an anti-Israel protest in Tehran, Iran, April 1, 2024
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Israel has denied reports that it has withdrawn its ambassadors and evacuated its embassies in multiple locations around the world, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Additionally, it was reported that certain ambassadors have been requested not to arrive at public events.

According to initial reports, this decision was made in agreement between the Foreign Ministry and Israel's Shin Bet.

THE FLAGS of the US, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain are seen on the side of a road in Netanya, in September. (credit: FLASH90)
THE FLAGS of the US, United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain are seen on the side of a road in Netanya, in September. (credit: FLASH90)

Reports come amid fears of Iranian revenge strikes

These reports come following an Israeli strike into Syria, which killed senior Iranian Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) member Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

According to Israeli media, diplomats serving abroad have expressed their concern that their embassies will be the target of Iranian retaliation.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Israel
Iran
Terrorism
diplomacy
Israeli embassy
Israel-Hamas War 2024