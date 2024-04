The IDF attacked a Hezbollah rocket launcher and operational infrastructure in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the IDF reported.

In recent hours, Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon in response to rocket launches from Lebanese territory to the area of Safed.

Earlier on Sunday, several additional launches were detected that crossed from Lebanese territory towards the Mount Dov area, and there were no reported casualties.

This is a developing story.