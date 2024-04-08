Israel will allow an external probe to look into WCK worker incident

The Israeli defense establishment intends to allow an external, independent investigation into the accidental killings of the seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) humanitarian aid workers last week, KAN Reshet B reported on Monday morning.

After the IDF's initial investigation into the incident were published to the public, there has been a growing inclination to allow international organizations to conduct an independent inquiry.

This request was made by the WCK organization, as well as other undisclosed entities as per reported yesterday by Israel's Channel 12 network.

Previously, Israel opposed collaborating with international organizations on internal operational incidents. However, with growing international pressure from multiple countries and aid workers.

According to a security source speaking to Channel 12, all of the gathered findings - including IDF intelligence findings- will be made transparent to the external organizations.

The current IDF investigation of the incident is being led by Brigadier General (Res.) Yoav Har-Even.

Undecided status of criminal investigation

As per a report, Israeli military prosecutors have yet to decide if to initiate a full criminal investigation against the IDF personnel involved in the accidental attack.

The initial IDF investigation conduced last week claimed that the tragic incident could have been prevented, with the shooting occurring due to misidentification of the WCK vehicle, confusing that with a vehicle of Hamas terrorists- despite previous coordination with the IDF.

Further, the IDF stated that the WCK organization logo was not visible on the vehicle's roof from the "Zik" drone. Although the head commander of the incident explicitly ordered not to target the vehicle, the shooting still transpired as claims that it was filled with armed personnel.