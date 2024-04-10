Iranian attack on Israel may be imminent - report

The US and its allies predict a potential Iranian missile or UAV strike against Israel to be imminent, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday night, citing officials familiar with intelligence sources.

The attack may occur in the coming days and be carried out by Iran or its proxies in the region. An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Officials base themselves on Israel and US intelligence

According to the report, built on the basis of Israeli and US intelligence, the officials also reportedly discussed the high probability that highly precise missiles might be used in the attack to target Israeli military and governmental locations.

The report comes amid heightened tensions in Israel. Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of senior IRGC commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi in an alleged Israeli attack in early April.