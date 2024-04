Iran's Mehr news agency removed a report on Wednesday from its official channel on X that had said Iran was closing its airspace over the capital, Tehran, and denied in a new post that it had published any such news.

In the original report posted on X, the semi-official news agency cited the Iranian defense minister as saying that all air traffic had been suspended over Tehran from 8:30 p.m. GMT on Wednesday "due to military drills."

This is a developing story.