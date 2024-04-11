Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US has asked countries in the region to press Iran not to engage in war in Sudan

By REUTERS

The United States has had numerous conversations about the conflict in Sudan with countries in the region, including asking them to encourage Iran not to engage, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

"We've had numerous discussions with countries in the region and in those discussions with countries in the region, we've encouraged them to encourage other countries like Iran not to engage," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Iranian-made armed drones have helped the army turn the tide of the conflict, halting the progress of the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Force and regaining territory around the capital, according to a senior army source.



