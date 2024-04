Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Saturday on the X social network that Canada had increased the risk level for Canadians traveling to Israel.

"With a heightened risk of attacks on Israeli territory, the regional security situation remains highly volatile & could escalate without notice," she wrote.

"We have increased our risk level to “avoid all travel” to Israel and the West Bank. Canadians should consider leaving by commercial means."

This is a developing story.