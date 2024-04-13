Jerusalem Post
Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says

By REUTERS

Teheran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas' crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law," Katz said. "I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now."

Huldai regarding the MDA shooting: 'should not have happened'
By MAARIV
04/13/2024 03:16 PM
KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran - ANP, citing spokesperson
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 02:32 PM
Daniel Hagari warns Iran not to interfere in Israeli affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 02:22 PM
Investigation into missing teenage shepherd handed over to Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 01:56 PM
Russia says it has taken village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 01:18 PM
Girl bit by wolf in the Negev, saved by father
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 12:34 PM
The Netherlands to close embassy in Tehran on Sunday as precaution
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 10:14 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang, says GFZ
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 09:26 AM
US Secretary Blinken, Egyptian FM Shoukry discuss Middle East stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:20 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military complex in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:10 AM
Palestinian reports: IDF operating in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:39 AM
Palestinian report: Settlers attack Palestinian civilians in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:37 AM
Canadian FM advises to 'avoid all travel' to Israel amid Iran threat
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 04:47 AM
Shooting incident leaves two dead in Druze village near Haifa
By YOAV ETIEL
04/13/2024 01:47 AM
US's Blinken talks to Jordan’s Safadi attempting to deter Iranian strike
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/13/2024 01:17 AM