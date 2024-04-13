Jerusalem Post
Protests calling for release of Gaza hostages convene throughout country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Weekly protests advocating for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip took place Saturday evening across the country, Israeli media reported. 

In addition to the protests in Tel Aviv, which saw the largest number of demonstrators, protesters also gathered in Haifa, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, and Caesaria. 

The demonstrators include many of the families of the Gaza hostages, along with other protest movements calling for the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office and new elections. 

This is a developing story. 

