Gaza ceasefire could be reached in days, Arab media says

Reports have emerged of a possible temporary ceasefire in Gaza that could be reached by Eid al-Fitr, The New Arab reported Sunday.

Egyptian sources told the London-based pan-Arab news organization that a temporary humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during Eid al-Fitr, which is in two days, is possible.

Hamas leadership reportedly told Arab media that they "hope that the failure of Netanyahu and his government will lead to a comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of all forces from the Gaza Strip."

This is a developing story.