Israeli retaliation against Iran stopped by Biden phone call - report

Israel made the decision to attack Iran early Sunday morning, but that plan was canceled after a phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, The New York Times reported, citing US officials.

The Biden administration advised Israel to exercise caution and avoid further escalation in the Middle East following its successful defense against Iranian airstrikes.

US officials considered Israel's interception of more than 300 drones and missiles as a significant strategic victory that may not necessitate further retaliation, The New York Times reported.

Israel's war cabinet is set to convene later on Sunday to evaluate a response to Iran’s attack, two Israeli officials told The New York Times.

Biden administration worked to prevent immediate Israeli retaliation

One potential course of action, a retaliatory strike initially proposed by some cabinet members, was called off following a phone call between Netanyahu and Biden on Saturday. This decision came in light of the relatively minor damage as a result of Iran’s attacks. Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The specifics of the conversation between Biden and Netanyahu were not disclosed by the officials.

However, this development underscores the ongoing discussions within the Israeli government regarding the appropriate response to the Iranian aggression, with some in the Israeli government calling for a swift retaliation.

Biden's conversation with Netanyahu reiterated the United States' commitment to Israel's security, which following the attacks, Biden called “ironclad.” In his subsequent public statement, President Biden hinted at a preference for restraint and the need for careful consideration of the situation before any further actions are taken.