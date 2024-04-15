Germany and Czech Republic summon Iranian ambassador after attack on Israel

Germany and the Czech Republic summoned Iran's ambassador on Monday following Tehran's weekend missile and drone attack against Israel, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson in Berlin.

"The meeting is currently taking place," added Germany's foreign minister spokesperson.

Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavsky said on social media network X that "The Czech diplomacy made it clear to Iran that it has crossed all the lines by attacking Israel."

"The Iranian regime is endangering the security situation in the region. All this with the tacit approval of its Russian friends," the statement concluded.

This is a developing story.