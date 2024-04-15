The Netherlands to re-open Tehran embassy, does not exclude new future closure

The Netherlands on Monday said it will re-open its embassy in Tehran on Tuesday after closing it for two days for safety reasons.

It added in the statement that it does not exclude a new closure of its embassy: "The security of the representation continues to be closely monitored, making a new closure possible in the near future."

On Sunday, the Dutch government advised against all travel to Israel due to the uncertain security situation following overnight air strikes by Iran.

This is a developing story.