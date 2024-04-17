German FM Annalena Baerbock, David Cameron arrive in Israel

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning.

The two met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who thanked them for their support in a post on X.

Thank you UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron and German Foreign Minister @ABaerbock. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) April 17, 2024

"Thank you, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock; I appreciate our warm discussion together this morning in Jerusalem. Thank you for both the UK and Germany’s strong stand alongside Israel in the face of the reprehensible attack by Iran. The whole world must work decisively and defiantly against the threat posed by the Iranian regime, which is seeking to undermine the stability of the whole region," Herzog said in his post.

Baerbock is also scheduled to meet with war cabinet minister and National Unity MK Benny Gantz later on in the day, Gantz's office reported.