Sa'ar-Gantz party split – here are the winners and losers

The content of New Hope chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar's announcement on Tuesday evening that his party will break away from MK Benny Gantz's National Unity party did not come as a surprise, but the timing was somewhat unexpected.

Most political analysts and even members of National Unity itself believed that it was a matter of time, as the ongoing war against Hamas exacerbated the differences between the two leaders on issues of national security and diplomacy: Sa'ar opposes a Palestinian state and wants to increase the scope of Israel's operations in Gaza, while Gantz has not ruled out the two-state solution and is not as keen to increase the scope of the war.

The following are a few first thoughts on the impact of Sa'ar's decision:

1. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a new lifeline, at least in the short term. Sa'ar opposes going to an election during wartime, and even if far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir quits the government and removes his six seats from the coalition, Netanyahu will still have a 62-MK majority without Gantz. This means that when Gantz decided to leave National Unity, the government may continue to survive.

2. Having said that, Sa'ar's move injected a boost of energy into the national political scene and will likely lead other new political groups, such as reservists, protest groups, and others, to rev up their public presence as well. Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar speaks at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference;Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, November 24, 2019 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST/ SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)

While Netanyahu thus received a lifeline for the short-term, political energy is now at a new level and public pressure for an election is likely to increase.

New column for New Hope in election polls

3. Polls will now include a separate column for New Hope, and Gantz's consistent performance of nearly 40 seats in polls is likely to decrease to less than 35 and eventually less if Sa'ar manages to pull votes away from Gantz's centrist party.

4. The race is on now for other right-wing figures, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, former Interior Minister and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, former Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, to throw their hat into the political ring.

Expect Sa'ar to immediately begin to collect endorsements from as many prominent right-wing figures in order to create facts on the ground and position himself as the leading political option between Gantz and Netanyahu.