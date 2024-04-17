Rachel Goldberg-Polin named one of TIME's 100 most influential people

Rachel Goldberg-Polin, whose 23-year-old son Hersh Goldberg-Polin was abducted during the Nova festival and has been held in Hamas captivity since October 7, has been named one of TIME's 100 most influential people in the world for 2024, TIME announced on Wednesday.

TIME said her inclusion in the list was "in recognition of the impact she and her husband Jon Polin, along with hundreds of other families of hostages taken by Hamas, and millions of people around the world, have had in raising global awareness of the hostage crisis and their unwavering efforts to continue to fight for the release of Hersh and every hostage." Hersh Goldberg-Polin (credit: Courtesy)

'The world must advocate on behalf of the hostages until they're returned home'

Goldberg-Polin thanked TIME for the inclusion in their list in addition "to recognizing the significance and gravity of the hostage crisis and the need for the world to advocate on their behalf until each one is returned home."

“I pray this platform will help compel the world not to forsake these remaining 133 souls, who hail from 25 countries, 5 religions and range in age from 15 months to 86 years old, and who have now been held captive in Gaza for 194 days. We must not turn a blind eye to the suffering of these human beings, along with the suffering of all innocents in Gaza,” Goldberg-Polin added.

Goldberg-Polin has been one of the most vocal family members of hostages to speak on the international stage in a call to return the hostages home.