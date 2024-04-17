Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish authorities arrest 36 over alleged ties to failed 2016 coup

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 36 people linked to the 2016 failed coup attempt, during a series of police raids across Izmir, according to local media. The operations, aimed at capturing 45 suspects, were reported by the state-run Anadolu agency.

The individuals arrested are believed to be part of the Gülen movement, which US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen leads. The Turkish government holds Gülen responsible for the failed coup on July 15, 2016, which resulted in at least 250 fatalities.

The Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau in Izmir's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office disclosed that 27 of the wanted individuals worked as shopkeepers, while 18 were discovered living in secret residences, commonly referred to as "cell houses." In addition to the arrests, police seized assets including $65,400 in cash, various gold items, and several digital devices.

Since the coup attempt, Turkey has engaged in an extensive crackdown targeting those suspected of having associations with the Gülen movement.

Von der Leyen: Iran's attack shows 'new league of authoritarians'
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 03:40 PM
Iran rescues 21 Sri Lankan crewmen from sinking tanker in Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 03:13 PM
Flash floods in UAE lead to death of at least one in Dubai
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 02:20 PM
Hamas leader to visit Turkey for talks with Erdogan, NTV says
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 02:01 PM
Court holds hearing for officer suspected of killing MDA volunteer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 12:52 PM
Explosion from army exercise heard in Holon, Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 12:24 PM
Government is expected to approve Rafael Engel's promotion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 12:12 PM
Russian attack kills people in Ukraine's Chernihiv, hits infrastructure
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 10:42 AM
Iran navy escorting Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 10:33 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following activated sirens in the north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 09:45 AM
Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Haredi IDF draft: 'No one will be drafted'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 08:39 AM
China's military plans more drills near Myanmar border
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:24 AM
IDF Shaldag unit soldier seriously wounded in battle in north Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 07:12 AM
US envoy: UN resolution on Palestine leading to two-state solution
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:12 AM
US CENTCOM forces successfully engage two Houthi UAVs, statement says
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 02:27 AM