Turkish authorities arrest 36 over alleged ties to failed 2016 coup

Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained 36 people linked to the 2016 failed coup attempt, during a series of police raids across Izmir, according to local media. The operations, aimed at capturing 45 suspects, were reported by the state-run Anadolu agency.

The individuals arrested are believed to be part of the Gülen movement, which US-based cleric Fethullah Gülen leads. The Turkish government holds Gülen responsible for the failed coup on July 15, 2016, which resulted in at least 250 fatalities.

The Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau in Izmir's Chief Public Prosecutor's Office disclosed that 27 of the wanted individuals worked as shopkeepers, while 18 were discovered living in secret residences, commonly referred to as "cell houses." In addition to the arrests, police seized assets including $65,400 in cash, various gold items, and several digital devices.

Since the coup attempt, Turkey has engaged in an extensive crackdown targeting those suspected of having associations with the Gülen movement.