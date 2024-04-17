EU leaders push for sanctions on Iran

Europe should widen its sanctions regime on Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels, adding that sanctions should target entities involved in the production of drones and missiles in particular.

European Union leaders will meet on Wednesday to discuss stepping up sanctions against Iran after Tehran's missile and drone attack on Israel.

Later on Wednesday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said European foreign ministers want to impose new sanctions on those who arm Israel's foes and those who attack ships in the Red Sea.

"There was a unanimous consensus that sanctions should be imposed on all those who give drones, weapons, and missiles to those who attack Israel and those who attack ships in the Red Sea," Tajani said, speaking the day after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Tajani said the issue of sanctions would also be addressed during a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers that he is due to chair over the coming three days on the Italian island of Capri.