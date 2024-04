Overnight into early Thursday, Israeli fighter jets targeted terror targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Khiam area of southern Lebanon, the IDF reported.

Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. April18, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Two terrorists were killed in the strikes. Additionally, among the targets attacked were several terror infrastructures used by the organization alongside two additional Hezbollah structures, the military added.