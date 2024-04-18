Google fires 28 anti-Israel employees who occupied offices in protest

Google fired 28 employees on Thursday who had occupied its offices on Tuesday in protest of contracts with the Israeli government, a Google spokesperson said.

The anti-Israel protesters were arrested and put on administrative leave after refusing to leave Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian’s Sunnyvale office or the New York City Chelsea workspace for almost 10 hours in a bid to push Google to cancel the Project Nimbus contract and cease business with the Israeli government.

"We have so far concluded individual investigations that resulted in the termination of employment for 28 employees and will continue to investigate and take action as needed,” said a Google spokesperson.