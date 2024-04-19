Alleged Israeli strikes reported in Iran - report

An Israeli missile strike targeted a site in Iran early Friday morning, according to ABC News. The report came shortly after local sources reported explosions in Isfahan in central Iran, in the As-Suwayda Governorate of southern Syria, and in the Baghdad area and Babil Governorate of Iraq early Friday morning.

Videos reportedly from Isfahan appeared to show Iranian air defenses activated in the skies over the area.

The Iranian semi-official Fars News Agency reported that an explosion was heard in Qahjavarestan, east of Isfahan and near the Isfahan International Airport. Fars stressed that the cause of the explosion was unknown as of yet.

Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Reports of strikes on sites belonging to Syrian army

Syrian reports on Friday morning indicated airstrikes had also targeted sites belonging to the Syrian Army in the As-Suwayda and Daraa Governorates of southern Syria.

مراسل السويداء 24: أصوات قوية لتحليق طيران حربي في الريف الجنوبي لمحافظة #السويداء جنوب #سوريا، سبقها بدقائق اصوات ثلاث انفجارات متتالية سمع دويها في مدينة السويداء والريف الغربي..يتبع.. pic.twitter.com/2bgRMFEpw7 — السويداء 24 (@suwayda24) April 19, 2024

Residents in Erbil and Mosul in Iraq reported hearing the sounds of fighter jets as well early Friday morning.

تفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي في محافظة أصفهان الإيرانية#العراق pic.twitter.com/AvGjw3QJTd — العراق نيوز (@Al_Iraq_News) April 19, 2024

Flight trackers showed several flights headed for Iran had turned around and diverted from their planned routes, including several Emirati flights.

Shortly after the alleged Israeli missile strikes were reported, Florida Senator Marco Rubio published a post on X reading "Israel has the ability to conduct strikes against targets inside Iran without entering Iranian air space from aircraft over Syrian and Iraqi airspace."

The explosions came as Israel promised to respond to a drone and missile attack conducted by Iran on Saturday night against Israel. The Iranian attack came in response to an alleged Israeli airstrike that targeted a building next to the Iranian embassy in Damascus in which Mohammad Reza Zahedi - a senior IRGC commander in charge of Iran's operations in Syria and Lebanon - was killed.

This is a developing story.