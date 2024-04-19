Jerusalem Post
IDF attacks Hezbollah infrastructure housing terrorists in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 19, 2024 13:31

The IDF attacked a military structure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization and where terrorists were staying in southern Lebanon early Friday morning in Ayta ash Shab.

IDF aircraft strikes Hezbollah infrastructure after detecting terrorists in the area of Ayta ash Shab, in southern Lebanon, April 19, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Observers from the IDF's 869th Battalion recently identified the terrorists in the infrastructure, which was attacked using aircraft.

This is a developing story.

