Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU imposes sanctions against violent West Bank settlers

By REUTERS

The European Union said on Friday it had agreed to impose sanctions against four people and two entities over violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The listed entities are Lehava, a radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group, and Hilltop Youth, the European Union Council said in a statement.

Two leading figures of Hilltop Youth, Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, are also listed, it added.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and the area has been under military occupation since, while Israeli settlements have consistently expanded. Palestinians envisage the West Bank as part of a future independent state also including Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Two IDF soldiers wounded during operation in Nur Shams in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/19/2024 03:23 PM
UN chief appeals for end to 'dangerous cycle of retaliation' in Mideast
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 03:23 PM
Polish flag carrier LOT cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 03:20 PM
Police arrest man in Paris Iran consulate incident
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 03:16 PM
Hamas official condemns Israel's attack on Iran
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 02:32 PM
Jordan's foreign minister: Israeli-Iranian retaliations must end
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 01:40 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah infrastructure, terrorists in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 01:28 PM
Kremlin says it is studying Israeli strike on Iran, calls for restraint
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 01:12 PM
Biden considers more than $1 billion in new arms for Israel, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 12:50 PM
Egypt 'deeply concerned' over Iran-Israel escalation - statement
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:45 AM
Defense Ministry to double monthly compensation for families of hostages
By YANON SHALOM YITACH
04/19/2024 11:29 AM
Two people detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Navalny aide
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:06 AM
EU Commission President calls on Israel, Iran to refrain from escalation
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:00 AM
US restricts gov't workers, families to travel out of greater city areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 09:39 AM
Israeli missiles targeted Syria air defense positions, state media says
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 09:34 AM