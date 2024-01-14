The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Sunday convicted the far-right activist Ben Zion (Bentzi) Gopstein of incitement to racism. Gopstein was acquitted of incitement to violence and terrorism.

Gopstein, who leads the extremist anti-Arab group Lehava, was convicted for a speech ten years ago at a memorial to the extremist Jewish rabbi Meir Kahane, whose political party, Kach, was banned from Knesset elections and is now considered a terrorist organization.

No coexistence allowed

In the speech, Gopstein referred to the entire Arab public as enemies, calling the minority group a “cancer” and denouncing “the dangerous cancer of coexistence.” He condemned “ministers [in the government] without a brain” who “encourage coexistence.”

“From the words of the accused, it appears that almost all Israeli Arabs are considered enemies in his eyes,” the judges wrote in their decision. They provided as an example an interview Gopstein gave to Lucy Aharish, an Arab-Israeli journalist. “Every Arab is happy that Jews are being murdered, 98%,” Gopstein said. “I’m not supposed to be here?” asked Aharish. Gopstein responded, “We’ll live, and we’ll see.”

Gopstein has also suggested that Jews should physically attack Arabs who have relationships with Jewish women and that he will not attend any weddings in which Arabs are in attendance, either as guests or employees of the venue. These statements were presented to the court as evidence. Lehava chairman Benzi Gopstein is brought to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court after he was arrested by police earlier today, October 22, 2017. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Responding to his conviction, Gopstein said, “I thought that after October 7, they would realize that I was right. I warned that the Arabs who want to destroy us are our greatest danger, and if we don’t fight them, they will come and kill Jews — and that’s what happened,” adding, “I am proud of what I said and do not regret it.”

Serious criminal offense

Attorney Amichai Marks of the Jerusalem District Attorney’s office said of Gopstein: “This is an influential person who uttered a series of expressions of racism and violence on different occasions. We believed that these statements, which included, among other things, words of support for the murder of Baruch Goldstein, constitute a serious criminal offense. Advertisement

“The court convicted Ben-Zion Gopstein of one offense of inciting racism. There is an important message in this, especially for those who take advantage of their public status in Israel to incite racism in Israeli society.” Marks’ reference to public figures may have been an allusion to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who previously represented Gopstein as a lawyer and whom Gopstein is said to closely advise. Ben-Gvir, of the far-right Jewish Power party, was also convicted of incitement to racism in 2007.

Tag Meir, an organization that promotes solidarity between Jews and Arabs in the wake of acts of terrorism, drew the connection explicitly: “The racist Bentzi Gopstein, who wanted to beat Arab waiters and send them to hospitals just because they are Arabs, is the best friend of the National Security Minister of the State of Israel.”

The group’s statement continued: “Bentzi Gopstein’s stupid attempt to hitchhike on the October 7 attack to tell us all Arabs, including those who serve in the army, the police, the Shin Bet, the health systems, the judiciary, construction, industry, high-tech, and agriculture — everyone is Hamas— is racist and repulsive.”

Attorney Uri Narov, legal director of the Reform Movement’s Center for Religion and State, which filed a petition against Gopstein’s candidacy for the Knesset, said in a statement: “Precisely in these days of tensions between the Jewish and Arab public due to the war, a verdict that serves as a defense against racist statements and incitement against Arabs has a new importance.” Narov said his organization “will continue to act against anyone who uses Judaism to incite and spread hatred.”