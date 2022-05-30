Gantz: Lehava, La Familia should be defined as terrorist organizations

Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that the government should consider defining the far-right Lehava and La Familia organizations as terrorist organizations, during a faction meeting on Monday.

Gantz made the comments while condemning incitement and violence by Arabs and right-wing Jewish Israelis in Jerusalem on Sunday.

"We will continue to persecute the instigators and perpetrators of violence everywhere. As defense minister, I believe that the time has come to consider defining organizations such as La Familia and Lehava as terrorist organizations, and I know that the issue is at the doorstep of the defense organizations and trust that the heads of the organizations will do the examination in the cleanest and best way," said Gantz.