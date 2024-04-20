Israeli weapon damaged Iranian air defenses without detection - NYT

An Israeli weapon launched in the strike against Iran on Friday damaged a defense mechanism responsible for detecting and destroying aerial threats near Natanz without detection, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing two Western and two Iranian officials.

The weapon struck an S-300 antiaircraft system at a military base in Isfahan province. Natanz is a central city in Iran and a base for Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Officials reportedly strategically attacked Iran this way to deliver a message to Iran that Israel could bypass the Islamic Republic's defense systems undetected and paralyze them. Simultaneously, Israel could show it could do so while using significantly less firepower than Iran used last Saturday in its attack, the two Western officials claimed.

Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel overnight last Saturday.

Iran's attack on Israel was intercepted by Israel and its allies and caused minimal damage to the state.