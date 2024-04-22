Columbia deactivates dissident Israeli-American professor's ID

Columbia University has deactivated the ID card of Shai Davidai, the Israeli-American professor at Columbia Business School whose crusade against pro-Hamas student activity has won global attention claimed on Monday.

BREAKING: Columbia deactivated @ShaiDavidai's ID, preventing him from entering campus. He's currently outside requesting a police escort to get inside and protest in the encampment.Meanwhile, members of the faculty and staff prepare to block him from entering pic.twitter.com/4elG5wt0Sw — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 22, 2024