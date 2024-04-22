NY Republicans to Columbia president: Resign, anarchy has engulfed the campus

All ten Republican congresspeople representing New York wrote to Columbia University President Minouche Shafik on Monday, charging that "anarchy has engulfed the campus of Columbia University" and calling on Shafik to resign.

The congresspeople referred to protesters gathered inside and outside the Columbia campus as an "unsanctioned mob of students and agitators being permitted to continue to target Jewish students," adding this "has led to several documented incidents of despicable antisemitic harassment and calls for violence and terrorism."

The letter cites several news reports from the protests, as well as the recommendation of Rabbi Elie Buechler, who serves Jewish students at Columbia, that Orthodox students return home until their safety can be guaranteed.

"The ongoing situation that has unfolded is a direct symptom of your continued lax enforcement of policy and clear double standards," the congresspeople wrote. "While the rot is systemic, the responsibility rests squarely on your shoulders.

"We, the undersigned members, urge you to step down immediately so that someone who will take action against this mob can step up to meet the moment this crisis demands," the Republicans added.