US VP Harris to Herzog: 'US committed to Israel's security'

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday night and reassured him of the Biden's administration "commitment to Israel's security, including international efforts to ensure Israel can defend itself against Iran and its proxies," The White house said in a statement.

In addition, Harris "welcomed the supplemental funding package passed by the House of Representatives," according to the statement.

The two leaders also spoke of the need to reach a hostage deal, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and the rise in antisemitism in the US and worldwide.