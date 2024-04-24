Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah rockets fall in open areas in Shomera, IDF attacks rocket launchers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Several rockets from Lebanon fell into open areas in the Shomera region, the IDF reported Wednesday morning.

Shortly after, the Israel Air Force (IAF) attacked and destroyed the rocket launcher from which the rockets were fired in the Tayr Harfa area. 

Identification of a Hezbollah terrorist entering a military compound, April 24, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, the IAF also struck infrastructure in the area of Markaba, a military compound in the Ayta ash Shab area, and a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Marwahin. 

IDF artillery also opened fire to remove a threat in the areas of Chihine and Kfarchouba. 



