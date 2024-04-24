Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Algerian Imam to be expelled from France for anti-Jewish sermons

By MICHAEL STARR

Algerian imam Mohamed Tataïat was ordered expelled from France after being convicted of antisemitic sermons, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

Tataïat, who operated in Toulouse, was convicted in 2018 for anti-Jewish sermons and sentenced to four months in prison in 2022, according to French media. His appeal was rejected in December.

"Immigration law allows us to expel him to his country of origin, in less than 24 hours, an 'imam' from Toulouse, a preacher of hatred and convicted by the courts," Darmanin said on social media on Saturday. "The protection of France and the French is my priority."

The imam had been refused French citizenship over a failure to attempt to integrate and learn the French language, according to CNews. 

Jordan's king issues decree to hold parliamentary elections
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 12:58 PM
French man who attacked Jew sentenced to three years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 12:49 PM
UK woman charged with terrorism offence for support of Hamas
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2024 12:42 PM
UK sees almost 10% increase in hate crime referrals
By MICHAEL STARR
04/24/2024 12:37 PM
Ambrey is aware of an incident southwest of Yemen's Aden, advisory note
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 12:24 PM
Senior Hamas official: 'We offered to release 40 hostages'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 11:45 AM
Anti-tank missile falls near Yiron, fire breaks out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 11:40 AM
Stabbing attack near Hebron leaves IDF soldier lightly wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 11:11 AM
The IDF will transfer two additional reserve brigades to the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 10:47 AM
Court arrests Russian deputy defense minister on bribery charges
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 10:18 AM
Hezbollah rockets hit open areas in Shomera, IDF hits rocket launchers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 09:56 AM
Germany to resume cooperation with Palestinian UNRWA agency
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 09:51 AM
Amichai Chikli: I would choose Republicans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 08:46 AM
Russian priest presiding over Navalny's memorial suspended from duties
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 08:12 AM
Bernie Sanders: US should not give billions to extreme Netanyahu gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 07:36 AM