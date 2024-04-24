Algerian Imam to be expelled from France for anti-Jewish sermons

Algerian imam Mohamed Tataïat was ordered expelled from France after being convicted of antisemitic sermons, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

Tataïat, who operated in Toulouse, was convicted in 2018 for anti-Jewish sermons and sentenced to four months in prison in 2022, according to French media. His appeal was rejected in December.

"Immigration law allows us to expel him to his country of origin, in less than 24 hours, an 'imam' from Toulouse, a preacher of hatred and convicted by the courts," Darmanin said on social media on Saturday. "The protection of France and the French is my priority."

The imam had been refused French citizenship over a failure to attempt to integrate and learn the French language, according to CNews.